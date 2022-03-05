Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.83.

Shares of HSKA opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,342.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Heska has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.40.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heska will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heska by 13.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Heska by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

