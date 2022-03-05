HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

