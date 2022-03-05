HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Upgraded by ATB Capital to Sector Perform

ATB Capital upgraded shares of HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$1.10 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.80.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, reduced their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.26.

Shares of TSE HEXO opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.77. HEXO has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$10.59.

About HEXO (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

