Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $91.84

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.84 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 91.84 ($1.23), with a volume of 49355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.55 ($1.28).

The company has a market capitalization of £596.29 million and a P/E ratio of 23.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.47.

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

