Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $91.84

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.84 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 91.84 ($1.23), with a volume of 49355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.55 ($1.28).
The company has a market capitalization of £596.29 million and a P/E ratio of 23.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.47.
About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)
