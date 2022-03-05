High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.41

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.41 and last traded at C$12.62, with a volume of 177073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.77. The firm has a market cap of C$414.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,955.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

