Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 115,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 98,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The firm has a market cap of C$103.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2.69.

Get Highland Copper alerts:

About Highland Copper (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.