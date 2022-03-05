Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.86) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,800 ($37.57). Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HIK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.01) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.01) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.57) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,585 ($34.68).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,861 ($24.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,813 ($24.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,703 ($36.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,046.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,269.40.

In related news, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($26.22) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($39,326.45).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.