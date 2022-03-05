Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HGV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,441,172,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,652,000 after acquiring an additional 638,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

