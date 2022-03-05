Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Holley updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HLLY opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

