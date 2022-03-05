Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.92. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

