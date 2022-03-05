Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:HZN opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,875 shares of company stock worth $140,851 in the last ninety days. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

