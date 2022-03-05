HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Raised to GBX 560

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 560 ($7.51) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.25) to GBX 725 ($9.73) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $495.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in HSBC by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HSBC by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.