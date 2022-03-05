Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

HTHT stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,499,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 390,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76,547 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

