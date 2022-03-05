Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
HTHT stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.37.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.
Huazhu Group Company Profile
Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
