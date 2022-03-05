Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of HBM opened at C$10.40 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.78.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.91.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.