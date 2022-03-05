Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 25th

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

HBM traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.78. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.91.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

