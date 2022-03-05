Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

NYSE:HBM opened at $8.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

