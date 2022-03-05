Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 106,409 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 496.1% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATAQ opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

