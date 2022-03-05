Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

HII opened at $218.04 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.12.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,629 shares of company stock valued at $525,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 174.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 185.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

