Hush Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $540.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00291918 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00075892 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00086906 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004122 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

