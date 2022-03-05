Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $71.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

