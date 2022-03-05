iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the January 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ITHUF opened at $0.14 on Friday. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

