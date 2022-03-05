iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the January 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ITHUF opened at $0.14 on Friday. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
