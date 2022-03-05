ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $18.85

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $18.26. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 172,906 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

