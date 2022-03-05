ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

ICLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.90.

ICLR opened at $226.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

