IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 562.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

