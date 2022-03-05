IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,940 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,999.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after buying an additional 893,595 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 136,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $34.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.