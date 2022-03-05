IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

