IFP Advisors Inc Sells 472 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $218.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.84 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

