Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.95

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.95 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.42). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 49,039 shares.

IKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.49) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £174.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.68.

In other Ilika news, insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.91), for a total value of £21,300 ($28,579.10).

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

