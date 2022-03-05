Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.95

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.95 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.42). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 49,039 shares.
IKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.49) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £174.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.68.
About Ilika (LON:IKA)
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.
Further Reading
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.