IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 760,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after acquiring an additional 39,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,842,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,319,000 after acquiring an additional 574,989 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 143,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 66,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Shares of QAI stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.