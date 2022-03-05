Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

IDEXY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.18. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

