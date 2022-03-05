InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $9.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.69.
About InflaRx (Get Rating)
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
