InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE INFU opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.27 million, a PE ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.19. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

