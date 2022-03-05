Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Shares Down 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 3,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000.

