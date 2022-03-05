Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.40% of Inotiv worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 28,049.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 33,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 45,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 171,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 131,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 673.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 106,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOTV. Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NOTV stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.16. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip A. Downing purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,556 shares of company stock worth $400,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

