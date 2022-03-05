Insider Buying: Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Acquires $113,435.62 in Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $113,435.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $1,782,106.95.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $2,429,665.01.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88.

Shares of CTKB opened at $13.46 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

