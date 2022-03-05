Insider Selling: Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Insider Sells $225,600.00 in Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ ALT opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $275.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $19.46.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.
About Altimmune (Get Rating)
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
