Insider Selling: Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Insider Sells $225,600.00 in Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $275.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 620,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 271,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

