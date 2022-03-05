Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $60.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGO. MKM Partners upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

