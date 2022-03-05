Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Sells $1,607,000.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CF Industries stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $91.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

