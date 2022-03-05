Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $325,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $390,480.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $191,180.00.

CRVL stock opened at $163.94 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

