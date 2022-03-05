Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CFO Sells 447 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $11,715.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.