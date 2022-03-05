Insider Selling: Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Sells 69,272 Shares of Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $4,290,014.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Clearway Capital Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00.
NYSE:IPI opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.06. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $70.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46.
IPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.
About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)
Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
