Insider Selling: Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Sells 69,272 Shares of Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $4,290,014.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clearway Capital Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00.

NYSE:IPI opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.06. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $70.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

