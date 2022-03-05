Insider Selling: Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $20.25 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,625,000 after buying an additional 91,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,759,000 after buying an additional 547,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,082,000 after buying an additional 1,126,660 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,378,000 after buying an additional 4,062,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

