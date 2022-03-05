Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. Interface has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $829.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interface by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Interface by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Interface by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

