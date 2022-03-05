Intrepid Potash (IPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $948.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.06. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $5,413,142 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

