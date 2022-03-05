Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Up 4%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.58 and last traded at $61.27. 1,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 136,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

A number of research firms have commented on IPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $948.54 million, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $4,290,014.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $5,413,142. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

