Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Intrusion stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.33. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 325.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Intrusion by 2,716.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intrusion by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

