Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BSCU opened at $18.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15,310.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.