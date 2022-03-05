Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BSCU opened at $18.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.
