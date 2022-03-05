Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 260,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter.

PICB opened at $25.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

