Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.63% of OFG Bancorp worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth $441,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Inclan bought 6,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.08%.

OFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

