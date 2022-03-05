Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,549 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Simmons First National worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Simmons First National by 12.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

